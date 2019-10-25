AMD 19.10.2 Beta Drivers Offers Big Call of Duty MW Boost

Call of Duty Modern Warfare is officially out right now and, as such, I guess many of you are either already playing it or have plans to jump in at some point today! With the release of the latest AMD drivers, however, owners of the Radeon 5700 XT graphics card can expect to see some big optimizations on offer to get that game (and many others) running as smoothly as possible!

AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin 2019 Edition 19.10.2 (Beta)

While these are beta drivers, it seems that they offer some pretty significant gaming performance boosts. Not, incidentally, just for Call of Duty Modern Warfare, but also for Borderlands 3 and The Outer Worlds.

The update notes read as follows:

Support For:

Call of Duty : Modern Warfare With ultra presets on the Radeon RX 5700 XT, achieve up to 18% better performance playing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare with Radeon Software Adrenalin 2019 edition 19.10.2 than with Radeon Software Adrenalin 2019 Edition 19.10.1. RS-322

The Outer Worlds With very high presets on the Radeon RX 5700 XT, achieve up to 8% better performance playing The Outer Worlds with Radeon Software Adrenalin 2019 edition 19.10.2 than with Radeon Software Adrenalin 2019 Edition 19.10.1. RS-321

Chernobylite Early Access

Fixed Issues

Launching League of Legends may cause the display to remain blank for a few seconds.

Radeon Chill may create an incorrect registry entry when enabled or disabled.

Borderlands 3 may experience an application hang after running the in-game benchmark or changing resolutions.

Flicker may be experienced while playing media in Movies and TV application when using some displays connected via USB Type-C.

Some Radeon RX Vega and Radeon RX 5700 series graphics products may intermittently experience a thread stuck crash or TDR when there is a high GPU load active.

Known Issues

The Outer Worlds may experience character models being rendered incorrectly on the inventory screen.

Radeon RX 5700 series graphics products may experience stutter in some games at 1080p and low game settings.

Performance Metrics Overlay may cause stutter or screen flashing on some applications.

Radeon RX 5700 series graphics products may experience display loss when resuming from sleep or hibernate when multiple displays are connected.

Toggling HDR may cause system instability during gaming when Radeon ReLive is enabled.

Stutter may be experienced when Radeon FreeSync is enabled on 240hz refresh displays with Radeon RX 5700 series graphics products.

AMD Radeon VII may experience elevated memory clocks at idle or on desktop.

Where Can I Get Them?

As these are beta drivers, you may not necessarily be prompted to make the download via the Adrenaline app. If this is the case, or you wish to learn more about them, you can check out (and download them) via the link here!

I look forward to seeing you in the Modern Warfare multiplayer! – Just don’t get too mad at me if I’m corner camping you.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!