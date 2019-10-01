AMD 19.9.3 Driver Adds RIS for Vega & Ghost Recon Support

With the upcoming release of Ghost Recon Breakpoint, it should hardly be any surprise that both AMD and Nvidia graphics card owners can expect a driver update at any moment to add optimization for it.

While there is no news (just yet) as to the Nvidia release, in a report via TechPowerUp, we can confirm that the AMD driver 19.9.3 is officially released. As such, if you are planning on engaging in a little Ghost Recon action this October 4th, it’s well worth downloading to be ready.

There is, however, a little added bonus to this update. One that ties in rather significantly to something that was missing from the last one.

AMD 19.9.3 Graphics Card Driver Adds RIS to the VEGA Platform

With the release of 19.9.1, AMD brought RIS (Radeon Image Sharpening) support to their 4XX and 5XX Polaris graphics cards. There was, however, quite a significant omission. Namely, that it didn’t include support for the more recent Vega architecture. As you might expect, this left Vega 56/64 and Radeon VII owners feeling more than a little left out. Particularly since the Radeon VII graphics card only released last February compared to the 4XX which is around 3-4 years old now.

Following the new driver update, however, RIS has now officially been added to the Vega platform. Better late than never, right?

Where Can I Download It?

As always, if you already have the Adrenaline app downloaded, a quick check should prompt you to download the latest drivers. If it doesn’t, however, you can both learn more than manually grab them via the link here!

What do you think? Do you own a Vega graphics card? Are you planning on using RIS now? – Let us know in the comments!