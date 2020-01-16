AMD 20.1.2 Driver Brings DBZ Kararot and Vulkan 1.2 Support

Ok, so even I’m going to admit that it’s a little frustrating to see two AMD driver updates launched within the same week. Unlike the last one, however, that (largely) only provided support for the release of Monster Hunter World™: Iceborne, this one is certainly a bit more interesting.

Not only do we see support adding for the highly-anticipated gaming release Dragonball Z Kakarot, but Vulkan v1.2 has also been released. Let’s check out some of the details with the update!

AMD Driver 20.1.2 Highlights

Support For:

Dragon Ball Z™: Kakarot

Vulkan®1.2 Product is conformant with the Vulkan® 1.2 Specification. Vulkan and the Vulkan logo are registered trademarks of the Khronos Group Inc.



Fixed Issues

Some UE4 based titles: Such as KovaaK 2.0. The Meta™, Tetris Effect™ and Snooker 19™ may fail to launch with Adrenalin 2020 edition software.

Some single display Radeon RX 5700 series graphics product system configurations may experience intermittent reboots when the system is left idle on desktop.

Where Can I Get the Update?

If you already have the AMD Adrenalin software installed on your PC, then a quick check should prompt you to update to the latest version. Failing which, you can learn more about the driver (and manually download it) via the link here!

Again, I can feel your frustration if you’ve only just updated to the driver launched on Monday. If you are planning to try out the latest DBZ game though, you’re not going to want to skip this one! I promise you, the download size isn’t over 9000mb!

Dragonball Z Kakarot releases for the PC, Xbox One and Ps4 on January 17th.

What do you think? How often do you update your graphics card drivers? In addition, are you looking forward to the release of Dragonball Z Kakarot? – Let us know in the comments!