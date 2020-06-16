AMD Ryzen 3800XT/3900XT to Sell Without Stock Coolers?

It’s something of an open secret now that in the very near future, AMD is going to launch an XT refresh of many of their existing 3rd-generation Ryzen processors. Offering additional base and boost clock speed increases, they should certainly be an interesting proposition to those who haven’t yet made the jump to their latest CPU platform.

We have, however, recently heard rumors that these new CPUs are going to be quite notably more expensive when compared to the ‘base’ models. In something that may be indicative of a ‘cost-cutting’ measure though, a report via TechPowerUp has suggested that their higher-end 3800XT and 3900XT processors may be sold without a stock cooler!

AMD Ryzen 3800XT & 3900XT

In the image seen above, you can see that both the 3800XT and 3900XT processors are listed ‘without cooler processor in a box’. In other words, for a CPU cooling solution, these high-end XT processor releases will require a 3rd-party design.

While the other XT models are expected to come with a ‘Wraith Spire’ in box, this is a matter of some curiosity and immediately leads to speculation as to whether the ‘stock’ cooling solution for these new and more powerful XT processors may not have the required overall ‘grunt’ to handle the temperatures.

What Do We Think?

Basically, this information can only really boil down to one of two conclusions. Either the new 3800XT/3900XT processors are a bit to hot to handle on the ‘Wraith Spire’ or AMD is simply omitting them to try and keep their respective prices as low as possible. Between the two, while the former is a possibility, it hard to believe that AMD’s stock cooler couldn’t handle it. Aesthetics aside, they’re actually really decent coolers on the whole and it would certainly be eyebrow-raising if this was the case!

With the ‘XT’ range expected to launch within the next few weeks, however, we don’t have long to wait before we find out for certain! For the moment though, if this is proven to be correct, it is certainly some food for thought!

