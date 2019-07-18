AMD 3rd-Gen Threadripper Processors Expected This October

With the release of the Ryzen 3000 series processors, one shouldn’t forget that in terms of the 3rd-generation releases, there is still the small matter of their Threadripper to come. In years past, AMD has always (somewhat traditionally now) released these 2-3 months after the mainstream models. As such, a Threadripper launch between September-November was always expected.

In a report via TechPowerUp, however, AMD may be set to deliberately (delay?) the launch of their Threadrippers until October. Specifically to put their models into direct competition with Intel’s HEDT releases.

AMD is playing it bold here. Are they right to though?

AMD 3rd-Gen Ryzen Threadrippers Expected This October

This October sees the expected launch date of Intel’s new HEDT (High End Desktop) series of “Cascade Lake-X” and “Glacial Falls” processors. With AMD recently making such positive moves in attracting the ‘high-end’ business away from Intel, however, it seems that any planned launch for September has now been pushed back to October. Specifically, as a means of placing these two brands in direct competition.

With AMD’s Ryzen Threadripper offering comparative (if not faster) performance at a much lower price, it’s probably a smart, but brave, move.

What Do We Think?

AMD has already taken some pretty strong steps by slashing the prices of their 2nd-gen Threadripper releases. In addition to this, there are also rumours that one of their 3rd-gen releases will have a 64-core/128 thread design.

Intel is clearly struggling in the HEDT market at the moment. If AMD does go head-to-head with them, however, we suspect that this may only get worse!

What do you think? Can you see AMD dominating the HEDT market? – Let us know in the comments!