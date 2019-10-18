AMD 3rd-Gen Threadripper Release Dates Leak

With the 3rd-generation AMD Threadripper processor releases expected this November, we have already started to see a number of pre-launch leaks surrounding what we can likely expect. For example, only yesterday we saw some clues as to what the expected range and TDP requirements would be.

In a report via Videocardz, however, a leak (reportedly coming from an internal source at AMD) has confirmed not only the expected launch schedule for (at least some) of the Threadripper processors but also the TRX40 motherboards. The good news is, it’s perhaps a lot closer than you might have thought!

AMD 3rd-Generation Threadripper Processors Launch Schedule

Based on the information above, November 5th is going to be the announcement day for (most) of the range including the TRX40 motherboards. This date will also include (and allow) for the release of the full specifications of the releases.

While this will be followed by a reported November 19th release date, the only exception is the 3990X. For reasons unclear, that particular model will seemingly be delayed until January 2020.

What Do We Think?

Firstly, we should note that the figures provided are an entirely unconfirmed rumor. As above, however, they are cited as being provided from a known inside source directly at AMD. Admittedly, anyone could’ve guessed those days (and had we, we’d have gone for something similar). Putting that aside, however, on the whole, they seem pretty accurate.

So, with (in theory) a little over 2 weeks to go, we don’t have long to wait to find out if this is indeed true and, in addition, just what we can expect from these processor releases.

What do you think? Are you looking forward to the 3rd-generation AMD Threadripper releases? If so, which model most has your attention? – Let us know in the comments!