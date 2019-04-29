AMD 50 Ryzen 7 2700X Anniversary Box is Full of Swag!

AMD 50

It seems that there are a lot more things going on with the 50th Anniversary bundle that we first thought. We already know AMD is celebrating with their limited edition AMD Ryzen 7 2700X. We thought it was simply going to be a nice bit of retail packaging and Lisa Su’s signature on the CPU. A nice little ideal, nothing too crazy. However, there’s a lot more to it.

Now thanks to Canada Computers, we know you get all kinds of cool stuff with your purchase. The bundle does cost an extra $50 over the stock CPU. However, it still seems like a good deal.

It includes the CPU, obviously. As well as the Wraith Prism RGB CPU cooler. You get Tom Clancy’s The Division 2, World War Z as a gaming code bundle. There’s a black T-shirt with the AMD 50 design plastered on it. Finally, a case badge/sticker set.

Free Games

Not only that, but the two-game bundle will be available on the entire AM4 Ryzen 2000 range, as well as the Radeon VII, RX5xx, and Vega series. Obviously check for participating retailers and availability, as these will chop and change per region.

More Celebrations

Plus, with the likes of Sapphire doing their custom gold-GPU, and Aorus doing their slick X470 AMD 50 Edition Motherboard, we can guess there are even more special editions on the way too.