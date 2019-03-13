AMD 560 Graphics Card Reuses Classic ‘XT’ Tag

AMD 560 Uses Classic ‘XT’ Branding

Update – A new report via Videocardz suggest that the performance gain from the XT may be greater than initially believed. The new SKU reportedly features 1792 cores. A significant improvement on the standard 1024.

For those of you familiar with the older AMD graphics card ranges, you’ll probably vaguely remember that the company used to use the ‘XT’ branding to signify their ‘top of the line’ variant.

It has been a very long time now since AMD stopped using this name (probably over 10 years), but in a report via TechPowerUp, a Chinese marketing advert has seemingly attached it to the latest RX 560.

Sorry To Disappoint You But…

Before you get excited about AMD releasing a new graphics card from the 5XX series, there is a damp towel to throw on this. Every indication suggests that this re-branding is exactly that. There’s seemingly nothing new here and this card is, essentially, just a standard RX 560.

An example of the 2600 XT

Why Use It Then?

Well, that really is the question! While the RX 560 XT is a stand-alone card that will be retailed in China alongside the non-XT model, there is no difference between the two over than that little XT bolt-on. Well, at least none that we can ascertain!

Admittedly, perhaps AMD is seeing whether manufacturers can make a difference with it. Perhaps they are testing the waters to see if the XT branding still holds any recognition.

If nothing else, however, it gave me a rather pleasant trip down a nostalgic road.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!