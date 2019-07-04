AMD 5700 Reference Models Let Us Play Spot the Difference!

AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT

Being just days away from the official release of the AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT graphics card we should hopefully soon be able to find out just how good (or bad) this new design from Team Red will be. Of course, the vast majority of launch date releases will be reference models with very little tweaking applied to them. The good news is that, of course, manufacturers will start releasing their own variants in the very near future.

In a report via Videocardz, following the reveal of various manufacturers reference model releases, however, it does raise a rather humorous game of spot the difference. Why? Well, they all (practically) look identical.

ASRock

ASUS

Dataland

AMD PowerColor

They All Look The Same?

Being reference models, it’s hardly surprising that all the graphics cards look the same. Did all these manufacturers really have to plump for practically identical packaging though? – It’s a move that has made something that could’ve been more than a little excitement into a rather bland affair.

The only two companies who seem to have injected a little variety is Yeston and Sapphire. A move that will undoubtedly, at least on eye-catching terms, make them stand out from what is a very generic pack!

One Plus Side

The only mild positive does appear to be the internal packaging. While it is of a card construct, it’s actually surprisingly well put together. It will, therefore, at least give you some satisfaction as you unbox your brand new graphics card. In regards to the exteriors, however, let’s just hope the manufacturers own variant releases are a little more exciting than this!

What do you think? Are you a little disappointed with the packaging? Are you planning on getting an AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT Graphics Card? – Let us know in the comments!