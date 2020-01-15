AMD 5950XT, 5950, 5900 & 5800 XT Get Registered with EEC

Despite AMD not revealing any new graphics cards beyond the 5600 XT at CES 2020, many consumers are still mostly curious as to if/when Team Red will finally launch their ‘high-end’ Navi 5XXX GPUs. Fortunately, Dr. Lisa Su was at least willing to confirm that they were on the way during the event!

In a report via Videocardz, however, things have just been taken to a whole new level. AIB partner AFOX has just registered a whole new bunch of AMD graphics cards. These include the 5950XT, 5950, 5900 and 5800 XT.

Yes, the ‘high-end’ Navi GPUs may be on the way very soon!

AMD ‘High-End’ Navi Graphics Cards ARE on the Way!

With these GPU names being very specifically registered with the EEC, this is pretty decent confirmation that the high-end Navi range is on the way. There is, however, a potential wet-towel we could throw over it…

Despite being confirmed in AFOX’s latest EEC registration, they may simply have registered the names in preparation. While such practices are unusual, they’re not unheard of. For example, Sapphire registered pretty much all of these GPU names last July. In addition, if you check the list above, I’m personally not aware of AMD ever having launched an RX 455. Feel free to correct me if I’m wrong on that! – EDIT – Doing a bit more digging, as I understand it this GPU was designed by AMD. It didn’t, however, ever see a full retail release. At least, not from AIB partners.

In other words, being on this list doesn’t necessarily mean it’s 100% going to happen.

What Do We Think?

The fact now that we have two confirmed AIB partners registering the names with the EEC are positive signs that the high-end Navi cards do appear to on the horizon.

Adding to the mix, could one of these be the unknown AMD card that beat the Nvidia 2080Ti in the OpenVR Benchmark? It’s undoubtedly a possibility. It is, admittedly though, also a possibility that AFOX just decided to get some paperwork out of the way a little early by simply guessing what names they might have.

Let’s be positive though, if AMD is going to launch high-end Navi graphics cards, they really need to do it before Nvidia launches their 3XXX range and, as such, one would expect something by the Summer of this year! It’s not a nailed-on guarantee, but it does make some sense!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!