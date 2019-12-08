AMD Accidentally Leak Adrenalin 2020 Edition Details

AMD graphics card owners may have noticed that they were recently prompted to make (yet another) driver update. Yes, they do come pretty regularly and more often than not are inconvenient rather than offering any notable benefits.

In a report via Videocardz, however, it seems that the latest driver update may have included a faux pas on behalf of Team Red. How? Well, it seems to have accidentally included a number of significant details surrounding the upcoming release of the Adrenalin 2020 Edition.

AMD Adrenalin 2020 Edition

So, what’s the big reveal? Well, it seems that AMD is finally making good on a technology they purchased around three years ago by introducing HiAgo Boost technology. What is it you ask? Well, it’s a little complicated, but in it simplest terms, it is an optimizer designed to conduct a frame by frame analysis of a game’s performance and, wherever possible, adjust the resolution (seamlessly) to provide gamers with the best consistent experience.

As part of the details within the driver update, the official description reads:

“HiAgo Boost technology intercepts and on the fly modifies commands sent from the game to the graphics card, optimizing performance frame by frame. When you are in action and the camera moves, BOOST decreases the resolution to boost the framerate. When camera stops, it restores full resolution. This provides optimal responsiveness and smoothness for the game, even with weak graphics card.“

What Do We Think?

At the time of writing, it is still more than a little unclear as to how this will work. One can, however, perhaps assume that this will apply to any AMD graphics card from the 4XX series onwards. This includes the Vega and Radeon VII offshoots.

The main key focus, however, is that this technology may provide gamers with weaker graphics cards a fantastic (and free) option to improve their experience. Specifically, by boosting overall performance (with notable gains) without the user actually having to do anything. Well, beyond enabling it at least.

So, if you are playing AAA-games on an older AMD GPU, this could be excellent news for you!

AMD Adrenalin 2020 Edition is expected to release this February.

What do you think? Do you think this technology could be useful for owners of weaker graphics cards? – Let us know in the comments!