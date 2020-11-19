AMD Adrenalin 20.11.2 Launched With Radeon 6000 Support!

If you are anxiously awaiting the arrival of your shiny new AMD Radeon 6000 graphics card (which released yesterday – and you can check out our review here!), then as you prepare to install it on your PC, it’s almost certainly a good idea to have the latest graphics card drivers ready. And, in that regard, AMD has you covered.

With the release of their latest Radeon Adrenalin 20.11.2 drivers, AMD has you ready for both the new Radeon 6000 graphics cards as well as offering game-ready support for the soon to be released World of Warcraft: Shadowlands expansion.

AMD Radeon Adrenalin 20.11.2 – Driver Update Notes!

Support For:

Radeon™ RX 6800 Series

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands

Added Vulkan Support

VK_KHR_fragment_shading_rate This extension provides the ability to change the shading rate per fragment. This extension allows for multiple pixels to be shaded via a single fragment shader invocation as opposed to the normal rate of one invocation per pixel.



Fixed Issues

Enabling Record Desktop and Instant Replay may cause hitching or stutter during fullscreen video playback on some system configurations.

Custom fan settings may not retain after waking from sleep on Radeon RX 500 series graphics products.

Graphical glitching may occur on Radeon RX 500 series graphics products when at idle or at desktop with multiple high refresh rate Radeon FreeSync displays connected.

Disabling performance metrics overlay while in game can sometimes cause frame freeze or stuttering.

Lower than expected performance may be experienced on Radeon RX 5700 series graphics products in Xuan-Yuan Sword VII™.

Mouse corruption may be experienced when changing graphics options to Vulkan® API in Serious Sam 4™.

Corruption may be visible on some surfaces in Far Cry™ Primal on Radeon RX 5000 series graphics products.

Known Issues

Brightness flickering may intermittently occur in some games when Radeon FreeSync is enabled, and the game is set to use borderless fullscreen.

Metro Exodus™, Shadow of the Tomb Raider™, Battlefield™ V, Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty®: Black Ops Cold War may experience intermittent application crashes with DirectX® Raytracing enabled.

Anisotropic Filtering in Radeon Software graphics settings is not taking effect in DirexctX®9 applications on RDNA graphics products.

Crysis™ Remastered may experience corruption on character models on Radeon RX 6800 Series graphics products.

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands may fail to launch when DirectX®12 API is selected on Windows®7 system configurations.

Some games may experience stuttering when set to borderless fullscreen and an extended display is connected running the Netflix™ windows store application on RDNA graphics products.

Radeon recording and streaming features may fail to enable on AMD Radeon HD 7800 series graphics products.

Screen space reflections may appear with flickering corruption in Battlefield™ V on RDNA graphics products.

Modifying the HDMI Scaling slider may cause FPS to become locked to 30.

Performance Metrics Overlay and the Performance Tuning tab incorrectly report higher than expected idle clock speeds on Radeon RX 5700 series graphics products. Performance and power consumption are not impacted by this incorrect reporting.

Enhanced Sync may cause a black screen to occur when enabled on some games and system configurations. Any users who may be experiencing issues with Enhanced Sync enabled should disable it as a temporary workaround.

Where Can I Download This New Driver?

As always, if you already have AMD Adrenalin 2020 Edition installed, then a quick check should prompt you to download the latest version. If it doesn’t, however, then you can learn more (and manually download it) via the link here!

What do you think? How often do you update your GPU drivers? – Let us know in the comments!