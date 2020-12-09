AMD Adrenalin 20.12.1 Launched – Cyberpunk 2077 & 6900 XT Support

With the release of Cyberpunk 2077 less than 24-hours away, I daresay that many of you reading this either have, or are in the process of, getting the PC pre-load installation already underway. I know I am! – If you are, however, also preparing to play this on your brand new AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT (which we’ll admit, isn’t overly likely) then you’re going to want to pay attention.

Why? – Well, the latest AMD Radeon Adrenalin 20.12.1 graphics card driver update has been released and it brings official support for both Cyberpunk 2077 and the 6900 XT!

AMD Radeon Adrenalin 20.12.1

The official update notes released by AMD include the following information:

SUPPORT FOR

Radeon™ RX 6900 Series

Cyberpunk 2077™

FIXED ISSUES

Gaming applications can sometimes get stuck running at lower than expected graphics clocks on Radeon RX 6800 series graphics products.

The HP Reverb G2 VR headset may fail to sync or may have a black screen when run with Radeon RX 6800 series graphics products.

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six® Siege may experience corruption in Hybrid Graphics scenarios when using the Vulkan API on an extended display.

Crossfire™ may experience issues when attempting to change the games resolution to a 16:9 ratio.

Performance Metrics Overlay and the Performance Tuning tab incorrectly report higher than expected idle clock speeds on Radeon™ RX 5700 series graphics products.

Where Can I Grab My Update?

As always, if you already have AMD Adrenalin 2020 Edition installed on your PC, then a quick check of the application should prompt you to download the latest version. If it doesn’t, however, then you can learn more (and manually download it) via the link here!

What do you think? How often do you update your GPU drivers? – Let us know in the comments!