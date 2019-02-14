AMD Adrenalin 2019 Edition 19.2.2 Driver Released

AMD Adrenalin 2019 Edition 19.2.2

With Nvidia recently releasing a new driver update to support upcoming game releases, it was hardly surprising to see that AMD has also followed suit with their own release. With the latest 19.2.2 update, AMD is looking to get your graphics card ready for a number of major gaming releases this month as well as looking to provide you with some little performance boosts where possible.

One of the main key additions, however, is that this is the first update to include the Radeon VII graphics card. So what do we get?…

Update Notes

We have included the main update notes below. You can, however, read more via the link here!

Support For

AMD Radeon VII

Far Cry® New Dawn

Metro Exodus™

Sid Meier’s Civilization® VI: Gathering Storm

Crackdown 3™ Up to 5% performance gains with AMD Radeon™ Software Adrenalin 2019 Edition 19.2.2 on a Radeon™ RX 590 RS-287



Fixed Issues

Using the Alt+Tab shortcut out of a fullscreen application or game may be slow or take longer than expected when using a display connected by DisplayPort.

Apply and Discard buttons may not appear in some areas of Radeon Overlay under the Radeon WattMan overclocking tab.

Radeon WattMan may fail to apply memory clock changes on AMD Radeon VII.

AMD Radeon VII may intermittently experience a system hang when attempting to perform a timeout detection and recovery on Windows®7 system configurations.

Radeon WattMan may display the incorrect max fan/temperature values for AMD Radeon VII.

Radeon WattMan may experience issues with changed values failing to save or load when multiple changes are applied at once.

AMD Radeon VII may experience intermittent system stability issues on some X399 motherboards.

Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds may intermittently experience an application crash when changing post-processing settings.

Radeon Settings may experience an application hang when loading the performance histogram in a game profile through game manager.

Update Notifications may sometimes incorrectly list the currently installed driver as an available upgrade.

Apex Legends™ may intermittently experience line corruption on AMD Radeon VII.

Where Can I Get Them?

As always, if you have the current Radeon Adrenalin software installed, you should be prompted within the program to make the update. If you are not prompted, however, or have perhaps literally just purchased your Radeon Vega VII, you can download them directly via the link here!

Try out the new drivers and let us know in the comments if your graphics performance improves!