AMD To Announce 7nm Processors and GPU’s At CES 2019

With Intel set to release their brand new processors in the next few weeks, it’s been fairly well documented how the company is struggling to get enough 12 and 14nm chips into the factory. The shortage is so acute that many have even speculated that despite the upcoming release, many consumers might have to wait for a little before the supplies are good enough or prices come down!

It seems though that AMD has some pretty huge plans in motion. In a report via Wccftech, AMD is expected to announce at CES 2019 that they plan to release a whole new line of high-performance processors and graphics cards based on a 7nm chipset technology.

What Is NM?

You might at this point be wondering exactly what nm is and why it’s so important. Well, in very simplistic terms, it’s the distance between transistors located in the processor. The shorter the distance the more efficiently the energy can be transferred. This generally results in better temperatures and, by proxy, faster performance speed capability. To show how far this has progressed in recent years, using AMD as an example, the AMD FX series (such as the highly popular 8350) had between 28-32mn (depending on model), whereas the Ryzen series was based on 14nm technology. Quite a significant jump in just 5 years and 1 generation!

What This Could Mean?

Well, with lower operating temperatures, AMD could really look to push the operating speeds of their CPUs and GPUs quite significantly. While there are, of course, still technological limitations, it’s still an exceptionally exciting prospect for team red. Particularly since, as above, Intel is struggling to meet demand purely on their current and upcoming designs.

We’re certainly not saying that AMD could release a faster gaming processor than Intel in 2019. With this news though, it’s certainly not outside the realms of possibility either!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!