AMD Announces Computex 2018 Press Conference

AMD Will Hold Computex Event June 6th

As with most industries, the computing market has a number of major industry events. Due to their importance, many firms run their special events at the same time. Held annually in Taiwan, Computex is one of the bigger ones for the year. Ahead of the event next month, companies have started to announce their Computex presence. One of the first is AMD which is handing out invitations to their press conference.

During the press conference, there are a number of announcements that Sunnyvale is likely to make. While Ryzen 2 has launched, the Zen+ update isn’t over. AMD is expected to launch the second-generation of Threadripper CPUs. This will feature the new 12nm process as well as other minor tweaks. AMD is also likely to announce an update to their Pro series and perhaps even EPYC. The question is if AMD will release the chips or is it just an announcement. Threadripper 2 and the PRO CPUs will come in 2H but June is good for a launch.

CEO Lisa Su Likely to Announce New Products and Roadmaps

A more important question is what is coming out of Radeon Technologies Group. RTG has been relatively quiet recently for new Vega GPUs. The main releases have been APUs pairing Zen with Vega. AMD should launch PRO APUs during the event. However, it is unclear if AMD will be launching any other chips. As prices start to fall, the GPU market is expected to heat up. AMD will gain back marketshare that has been eroding. One major GPU that will likely make an appearance is the new RX500X. We may finally find out more after the teaser last month.

The press conference will take place early in Computex this year. We will be sure to bring you the latest information and announcements on June 6th at 10am. Given that President and CEO Dr. Lisa Su will be there, things should be good. Nvidia will also be hosting GTC Taiwan as well, Sunnyvale will want to counter for sure. Hopefully, this will mean some major GPU announcements. However, at the very least, we should have some juicy new roadmaps to share.