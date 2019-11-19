AMD Announces its Radeon Pro W5700 Workstation GPU

To a lot of you, workstation-based graphics cards are not exactly the most exciting or ‘sexiest’ releases out there. Generally speaking, they’re never particularly fancy to look at and although they can be used to play games, it’s certainly not their strong suit. Yes, I know, something of a colossally huge understatement.

While AMD has released various workstation graphics cards over the years, I think it would also be safe to say that Nvidia has the ‘better-known’ and more preferable varieties out there. In a report via Videocardz, however, Team Red has confirmed the upcoming launch of the W5700 which may be looking to change that!

AMD Radeon Pro W5700 Workstation Graphics Card

In announcing the W5700, this workstation-based graphics card offers a lot of very impressive figures that will undoubtedly appeal (and likely mean a lot more) to those of you who use your GPUs for work rather than play.

First Workstation card with PCIe 4.0

Manufactured in 7nm node

First Radeon Pro with USB-C connector

2304 Stream Processors @ 8.9 TFLOPs

8GB GDDR6 256-bit

The only real surprise in terms of the specifications (on a downbeat) is the fact that it only has 8GB of memory. Many expected this to come out swinging big time with 16GB. Despite that, however, the specifications alone are impressive enough to surely raise a few eyebrows amongst the CAD community.

What Do We Think?

Based on the specifications, there are a lot of positives to take away from this release. Firstly, this has some impressive specifications that are definitely a huge step-up from their prior releases. Particularly those seen in the Polaris-based WX models. More so, however, AMD has clearly set their sights on the Nvidia Quadro 4000 which is one of the current market leaders in workstation GPUs.

Will AMD be onto a winner here? Well, gamers consumers aren’t going to determine this one. This will all boil down to how many CAD companies decide to adopt this for their next upgrade. We suspect, however, that this could prove to be a quiet, but significant, success for AMD.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!