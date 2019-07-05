AMD Announces Radeon RX 5700 & XT With Confirmed Lower Prices!

AMD Radeon RX 5700/XT

When it comes to a product launch, we usually take a lot of time and preparation to make sure we have all of our metaphorical ducks in a row. We have samples, reviews, videos, and articles, all to get ready for an NDA that seems miles away, but then charges at us like a rampant bull. The point is that an NDA date gives us something to aim for in order to create a nice coordinated announcement.

That is, at least, the theory…

Well, AMD has unexpectedly decided to change the rules and, as such, we’re having to throw all that preparation into the wood chipper and enter red alert (we had to change the light bulb). Following an 11th-hour alteration, AMD has formally lifted the curtain on the AMD Radeon RX 5700 and XT graphics cards.

What Can We Tell You?

Well, the truth is that AMD bumped the NDA time ahead by about 16 hours. As such, despite all the aforementioned preparation, this has caught us (and everyone else I might add) mildly off guard.

The main source of confirmation we can give you at this point is that these graphics cards are now formally released and, as such, we have some MSRP prices direct from AMD.

50th Anniversary Edition AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT – $449

AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT – $399

AMD Radeon RX 5700 (Non-XT) – $349

It should be noted again that these are MSRP prices and as such will not (or at least may not) reflect those as they hit the shelves. This does, however, confirm a leak earlier today that AMD had dropped the price of the XT by around $50 and the non-XT by around $20 ahead of their launch.

What Do We Think?

In terms of prices, it’s nice to see confirmation of the price cuts which do help make these graphics cards far more attractive. With the release of the Nvidia Super, it has muddied the waters considerably for those genuinely in the market for a new graphics card.

It has, however, generally been a good day for AMD news. Earlier today it was revealed that 2nd-gen Ryzen models were getting significant price cuts too!

Retail Prices

Getting back to prices on these graphics cards. While we can not make any specific confirmations, what we can tell you is that we are aware that some retailers will be releasing both 5700 and XT cards below those MSRP prices. So if you already think they’re pretty decent, then it’s going to get a little better for you.

Given how unexpected this news has arrived, however, I’d probably suggest holding off on your price hunting until the morning. I would think that many retail sites are now in full-blown panic mode trying to get their AMD 5700 pages live!

What do you think? Do you like the prices? Thinking of getting a Radeon RX 5700? – Let us know in the comments!