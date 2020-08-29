AMD Announces the Radeon RX 5300 Graphics Card

With the launch of Nvidia’s new 30XX graphics cards expected in the next few days, it’s hardly surprising that news regarding AMD (and particularly their GPUs) has gotten a little quiet recently. Following a report via Videocardz, however, AMD has announced the (somewhat understandably quiet) launch of its brand new RX 5300 graphics card. – Yes, Team Red has a brand new GPU!

AMD RX 5300 Graphics Card

In terms of specifications, this new GPU is effectively a watered-down version of the 5500 XT with it coming with the exact same PCB design and stream processor count. In addition, it is thought that this release will only see an OEM release. In other words, don’t expect Palit, Sapphire, or MSI to bother releasing their own custom versions of this. Put simply, it likely isn’t that significant enough for them to care.

On top of all that, with is coming with only(?) 3GB of VRAM, it’s hard to suggest that this is a truly viable AAA-gaming graphics card in 2020. With it almost certainly representing their new ‘budget’ model though, this could certainly be an interesting option for casual, no thrills, 1080p gaming on price-focused builds.

What Do We Think?

Admittedly, the launch of this graphics card has been a very low-key affair, but that likely isn’t just down to the fact that in terms of specifications, it’s a pretty underwhelming affair. With Nvidia 30XX news coming left, right, and center, it wouldn’t only be comical for AMD to make a huge song and dance about this, it would likely also be akin to them farting in a hurricane.

Still, if you are after a (likely) very cheap gaming GPU, this could well be worth checking out!

