AMD Announces the Ryzen Threadripper 64-Core 3990X CPU

Following the launch of the 3rd-generation AMD Threadripper processors last year, one of the most notable missing pieces of the puzzle was the Threadripper 3990X. Set to represent the ‘peak’ product in the range, to date, AMD had remained somewhat tight tipped about it.

Well, following their CES 2020 press conference last night, we finally have confirmation. The AMD Threadripper 3990X has been officially announced and is set for release in February!

AMD Launches the Threadripper 3990X Processor

We have, of course, for several months now, suspected that this would be a 64-core and 128-thread processor. There was, after all, more than a little news/rumor surrounding this. Thankfully, AMD has confirmed this as the design for the Threadripper 3990X with a base clock of 2.9 GHz and Max Turbo of 4.3 GHz.

Although little specific performance details were given, in a Cinebench benchmark listing created by AMD, it showed the processor to have around a 40% performance gain on the prior 3970X release. In other words, the 3990X is going to be an absolute HEDT monster!

When is it Out and How Much Does it Cost?

With a release date of February 7th, AMD has confirmed that the 3990X will have an MSRP of $3,990. Yes, that is rather a lot of money, but based on what we can see here, the Threadripper 3990X will be the best performing HEDT processor currently available on the market. And, dare we say, by a pretty significant margin.

Of course, HEDT processors are not generally the remit of the average PC consumer. Given that these things do have a habit of ‘trickling down’, however, it does bode well for the next generation releases of desktop Ryzen processors.

For more information on the AMD Threadripper processors, you can check out the official AMD website via the link here!

What do you think? Are you impressed with the 3990X? Do you think it really is going to be that much more powerful than the 3970X? – Let us know in the comments!