AMD Are Planning Three New Ryzen 3000 Processor Releases

With the release of the AMD Ryzen 3rd-generation 3XXX processors a little over a month ago, you would’ve been forgiven for thinking that (excluding the Threadripper releases, which are still on the way) we had our full range out there to pick from.

In a report via WCCFTech, however, an EEC registration form has leaked appearing to show that AMD might have at least three more releases planned for the series in the very near future!

Three More AMD Ryzen 3000 Releases Are on the Way!

The application submitted via the EEC (Eurasian Economic Commission) cites three new AMD Ryzen processors that have yet to be officially released. These include the:

AMD Ryzen 5 3500 6 Core

Ryzen 7 Pro 3700

Ryzen 9 Pro 3900

So, what are these processors? Well, think solid, big, bigger! The Ryzen 5 3500 is reportedly set to retail for around $180 and will, essentially, form a solid entry-level point to the Ryzen 3000 platform while still offering solid levels of performance. The others? Well, they open up a whole new can of worms on this ‘pro’ series.

AMD Ryzen ‘Pro’?

At the time of writing, it is believed that the basic premise surrounding the ‘pro’ range will be introducing higher core count processors while retaining the 65w TDP. Based on this, slightly lower speeds are expected. Could this effectively be AMD introducing a ‘pro’ range as Nvidia did with their ‘Super’ graphics cards though? Not exactly, but I wouldn’t be surprised! Expect to hear something official in the coming months!

We will, of course, keep you posted if we hear any more news on this 'Pro' range.

