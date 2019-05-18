AMD Athlon 200GE Dual-Core APU Review

Athlon 200GE

You can’t build a PC for under a thousand monies, you can’t game at anything less than 4K, you can’t… the list goes on, I’ve heard it all. Then you’ve got AMD coming in with a CPU that costs a penny less than £40. That’s right, a far cry from the super expensive monsters we typically review. You can build a PC for very little money, albeit it won’t be a particularly fast one, but that doesn’t mean it’s worthless. For working at home or in the office, browsing the web, and who knows, maybe some gaming, this humble APU has a lot of promise.

It comes with an AM4 socket design. That means any, and I mean any, Ryzen motherboard will support it. There’s a boat-load of cheap ones out there too. For this CPU, there’s no point getting anything crazy expensive when it comes to the motherboard. If you had the cash for that, buy a cheaper motherboard and a more expensive CPU. That’s what I would do at least. Now, onwards to the testing!

Features

AM4 Socket compatibility allows users an easy upgrade path when ready

Latest Processor & Graphics Architecture from AMD handles everyday computing tasks and casual HD gaming with ease

Fast DDR4 Memory Support to improve system responsiveness

PCIe 3.0 Fast Graphics Card Support for future upgrades

Specifications

Cores: 2

Threads: 4

Compute Cores: 5 (2 CPU + 3 GPU)

Design: 12nm

Base Clock: 3.2GHz

Socket: AM4

For in-depth specifications, please check the official product page here.

What AMD Had to Say