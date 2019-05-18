AMD Athlon 200GE Dual-Core APU Review
Peter Donnell / 1 day ago
You can’t build a PC for under a thousand monies, you can’t game at anything less than 4K, you can’t… the list goes on, I’ve heard it all. Then you’ve got AMD coming in with a CPU that costs a penny less than £40. That’s right, a far cry from the super expensive monsters we typically review. You can build a PC for very little money, albeit it won’t be a particularly fast one, but that doesn’t mean it’s worthless. For working at home or in the office, browsing the web, and who knows, maybe some gaming, this humble APU has a lot of promise.
It comes with an AM4 socket design. That means any, and I mean any, Ryzen motherboard will support it. There’s a boat-load of cheap ones out there too. For this CPU, there’s no point getting anything crazy expensive when it comes to the motherboard. If you had the cash for that, buy a cheaper motherboard and a more expensive CPU. That’s what I would do at least. Now, onwards to the testing!
Features
- AM4 Socket compatibility allows users an easy upgrade path when ready
- Latest Processor & Graphics Architecture from AMD handles everyday computing tasks and casual HD gaming with ease
- Fast DDR4 Memory Support to improve system responsiveness
- PCIe 3.0 Fast Graphics Card Support for future upgrades
Specifications
- Cores: 2
- Threads: 4
- Compute Cores: 5 (2 CPU + 3 GPU)
- Design: 12nm
- Base Clock: 3.2GHz
- Socket: AM4
What AMD Had to Say
“The most advanced entry-level processor AMD has ever created, for users who value fast responsiveness and built-in Radeon™ Vega Graphics, with the cutting-edge processor architecture you need to take advantage of graphics card upgrades. You can surf the internet smoothly, stream videos without a hiccup, and play the most popular eSports games in high-definition 720p without the need of an extra graphics card.” – AMD