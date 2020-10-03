AMD Begins Radeon 5000 End-of-Life with the 5700

With AMD expected to confirm the launch of its new Radeon RX 6000 graphics cards on October 28th, it was only a matter of time before they started to put their ‘current-gen’ releases to bed. There is, after all, very little point in continuing to manufacture old-gen GPUs when new ones are literally just around the corner!

Well, in a report via Videocardz, reports are suggesting that AMD has already begun the process and the first victim on the chopping block in the 5700 (non-XT).

AMD Begins Radeon 5000 End-of-Life

Although pending 100% confirmation, insider reports are suggesting that AMD has already ceased production of their 5700 graphics card. Although it seems that other GPUs from the range, such as the 5700 XT, are still being produced, it’s not entirely surprising that these might be given a little longer in their stay of execution as many of them were only released earlier this year.

What Do We Think?

It seems almost certain that before the end of the year, all production on practically every Radeon 5000 graphics card will be ended. AMD isn’t, after all, shy about killing GPUs and yes, we are certainly referring here to the fact that Team Red seemed more than happy to kill off the Radeon VII after just 5 months!

Put simply though, if you are still looking at getting a Radeon 5000 graphics card, albeit, we’re not entirely sure why you would with Radeon 6000 just around the corner, you might want to act sooner rather than later because 5XXX models available to purchase new are clearly going to start drying up a little in the very near future!

