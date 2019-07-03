AMD Bundles 3-Month Xbox Game Pass with CPU or GPU Purchase

Play Hundreds of PC Games for Free

AMD is teaming up with Microsoft to bundle three free months of Xbox Game Pass for PC. This of course, requires the purchase of qualifying Radeon graphics or AMD Ryzen CPU products.

Microsoft’s PC game subscription service normally costs $10 USD a month, so this is worth a $30 bonus with every purchase. Unlike the console version, there is only a single tier for the Xbox Game Pass PC subscription. This grants users access to hundreds of games which they can download, install and play on a Windows 10 PC.

The games include some of the latest games such as Metro Exodus, Forza Horizon 4, as well as upcoming titles like Gears 5 and Obsidian‘s The Outer Worlds.

The best part is that users do not need to use it up right away after their purchase. This is handy for users who are not going to buy parts all at the same time. They can then redeem the 3-month subscription once they have assembled the system and have it running.

For the full list of current Xbox Game Pass games on PC or console, check out the official listing here.

Which AMD Products are Eligible for This Bundle?

Surprisingly, this promo is not exclusively for AMD Ryzen 3000 CPUs or the upcoming Radeon 5700 video cards. In fact, the qualifying AMD Radeon graphics cards include the Radeon RX 560 up to the Radeon VII. For the CPU, it starts with even the Ryzen 5 2400G/2400GE all the way up to the Ryzen 7 2700X.

Previously, AMD offered the choice of either Resident Evil 2, Devil May Cry 5 or The Division 2. Although, it required purchase of AMD Radeon RX 570 and up. Users who bought more expensive cards can get all three games. Understandably, this was more complicated as some of the games were not out yet. Plus, there were some users having trouble redeeming their codes when the time came. This time, since it is all in one service under Microsoft, the subscription offer should be easier for everyone involved.

For the full list of qualifying AMD products, visit the game bundle promotion page here.