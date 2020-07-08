AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su Reaffirms Zen3 Will launch This Year

Earlier this year, rumors began to emerge that following the continued success of the AMD Ryzen 3000 platform, Team Red may have been considering pushing their 4000 series into early 2021. A couple of days later, AMD confirmed that this ‘theory’ was completely wrong and they still fully-intended to launch the platform before the end of this year.

Well, in adding to further confirmation of that, AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su has appeared in a newly released video to again cite that Zen 3 will (almost) definitely be coming this year!

AMD Zen 3

In the video below, while only the last 20-30 seconds sees Dr. Lisa Su discussing Zen 3, it seems pretty clear that everything regarding its development is going well and, pending any hiccups, it should be set to make its debut before the end of this year. Exciting stuff if you are eagerly anticipating what Team Red may next have up their sleeve!

We do, however, note that AMD is (and has) been choosing its words very carefully regarding (or more accurately avoiding) citing a specific release date.

What Do We Think?

While AMD says that Zen 3 will launch before the end of this year, a launch is very different from a release. As such, it’s possible that while the first Zen 3 Ryzen 4000 desktop processors may publically make their debut this year, this doesn’t necessarily guarantee that they’ll arrive with retailers until the early part of 2021.

We still think that a September release date is more than likely, but it seems curious that AMD only keeps talking about ‘launch’ rather than release. Still, that’s merely speculation. All going well, within the next 2-3 months, we’re going to see what this new platform is capable of and, put simply, we’re expecting a lot of good things!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!