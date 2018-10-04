AMD CEO Will Present CES Keynote In 2019

AMD Keynote Will Be Daily Headliner

Every year, AMD is at CES to show off their latest and best designs. While the company is at the major event every year, this is the first keynote by the CEO. This is unlike Intel which has even presented the main keynote presentation. Next year, however, AMD will be hosting an official CES keynote. Despite not being the headliner keynote, it offers AMD a large audience to show off. Capping it off, CEO Dr Lisa Su will be leading the presentation.

AMD’s keynote will be the big one held daily. It will happen on Wednesday, January 9 at 9:00 AM, the second day of the event. It appears that CTA, the organizers behind CES, are very excited about what AMD is doing for the gaming market. This is no doubt in reference to the Zen CPUs and Vega GPUs. Being competitive again with Intel in terms of CPU performance is a notable achievement.

Expect Talk on 7nm CPUs and GPUs

During the keynote, Dr Su will bring up a number of guests and showcase their latest tech. As with past CES events, we should get a good sense of the new roadmap. The presentation should mention the new 7nm CPUs and GPUs. The company already has samples in the lab and 7nm GPUs should be launching early in the year. The 7nm EPYC lineup should also launch early in 2019. CES would be the perfect launch venue.

Hopefully, we will get to see some working products at the keynote. I for one look forward to what Zen 2 will bring in terms of IPC improvements. Since Intel will still be using Skylake derivatives, AMD has a chance to gain more ground. Finally, the updated roadmaps should provide more clarity about the company’s goals and direction. With Nvidia launching RTX, it will be interesting to see what counters AMD will have.