AMD Certification Suggests A 5 Navi 5XXX Graphics Card Range

AMD 5XXX Graphics Card

At Computex 2019, we saw AMD reveal more than a few details surrounding their upcoming product releases. During the event, while their next-gen Navi graphics cards were discussed, they were perhaps a little light on the specifics.

In a report via PCGamesN, however, some of the more eagle-eyed internet users have spotted something interesting. Following an AMD Navi certification in South Korea, we may have our first clue as to how many graphics card releases we can expect from the range.

GPU Range

Now at this point, I can already envision some of questioning this as a reliable source. South Korea has, however, regularly proven itself to be one of the first main focal points of not only hardware but also upcoming game leaks. For example, the recent Ghostbusters game remaster announcement first became public due to a South Korean age application.

So, what does the application suggest? Well, put simply, that we can possibly expect at least five graphics card releases from their upcoming Navi 5000 range. Is it too early to call it a range?…

What Does This Mean?

While this is certainly not confirmation that they’ll be five cards in the series, it does point significant towards one major factor. Namely, that we can expect a lot more than just the revealed 5700 design. That shouldn’t, however, be overly surprising to you. The 5XX series did, after all, see around 3 main variants. More if you include refreshes.

While all five variants are generally similar (based on the Vega 20 design), there are enough RDNA graphics silicon variants, however, suggest that we can expect a relatively solid range of products here.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!