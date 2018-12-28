AMD Claim Navi Will Compete With Nvidia’s High-End

AMD Navi GPU

Hopefully, within the next couple of weeks (specifically during CES 2019) we should hear what AMD plans to release for 2019. With their new Navi architecture, expectations are high that Team Red could continue on their mission to narrow the gap between their main competitors. Admittedly, to date, it has done a far better job catching up with Intel in the CPU stakes than Nvidia in the GPU market, but it seems that 2019 could prove to be a very exciting year.

In a report via PCGamesN, AMD has very strongly suggested that Navi will be able to compete at the highest-level with Nvidia.

Quite A Bold Claim!

This is, without a doubt, an exceptionally strong claim from AMD. Particularly if you consider the more recent history. Arguably, Team Red has never released anything comparable to Nvidia’s highest-end of graphics cards. Even their Vega series, which gave the 1070/1080 a fair run for their moment, had absolutely nothing on the 1080Ti in terms of performance.

This Could Be Good News!

Given that AMD graphics cards are traditionally less expensive than Nvidia, if they could produce a 2080 like experience but for only two-thirds of the cost, AMD could be onto a huge winner with Navi. It will, therefore, be exceptionally interesting to see what results they can produce. I do, however, have high hopes for Team Red here.

With this claim from the company?… I daresay many others will too!

What do you think? Are you interesting in the Navi based GPU? Do you think it can really compete with Nvidia’s highest-end? – Let us know in the comments!