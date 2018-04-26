AMD Clarifies Warranty When Using Aftermarket CPU Coolers

Fake News Circulating Regarding AMD Warranty

False headlines were spreading a few days ago about AMD‘s Ryzen CPU warranty. In particular, it involves the use of aftermarket CPU coolers and how it invalidates the warranty. Some sites even claimed that this is a new change for Ryzen CPUs, but a quick investigation reveals that this is simply not true.

For one, even the Internet Archive has a snapshot of the FAQ post as early as 2015. The screenshot of this can be seen below. This places its publishing well ahead of any Ryzen CPU release, and immediately makes it suspicious that this is ‘news’ to begin with. Secondly, not all AMD CPUs come with a CPU cooler. So some users are left with no choice but to use an aftermarket solution. Despite that, all of those processors have been covered with a warranty

Lastly, considering how easy it is to reach people these days with social media and all, sending a message to an AMD rep on any platform would have clarified this quickly.

What Does AMD Officially Say About the Issue?

AMD has since clarified the FAQ and updated it to reflect the reality of the situation. The new FAQ answer has been changed to the following:

Hopefully, that clears things up.

TL;DR: You still have warranty even if you use a non-stock CPU cooler on Ryzen processor. The only caveat is that of course it has to be capable of cooling the processor within the stated TDP specs.