AMD Confirms Zen 3 Processors Will Launch in 2020

/ 8 hours ago
amd 7nm logo mds

AMD has been very active at CES 2020 this year. We’ve seen Team Red announce or confirm a lot of new upcoming product releases including:

The only missing piece of the puzzle remaining for AMD was whether they were going to make any big announcement regarding their 4th-generation of desktop Ryzen processors. Well, in a report via PCGamesN, CEO Dr. Lisa Su has confirmed that the Ryzen 4XXX desktop platform, featuring its latest Zen 3 microarchitecture, will launch in 2020.

AMD Ryzen 3000 CPUs Now Available

AMD Ryzen 4th-Gen Desktop Processors Are Coming in 2020

Speaking at CES 2020, AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su has said:

“You should expect that we’re going to be very aggressive with the CPU roadmap. We think Zen 2 is the best CPU core out there today, and we’re very proud of it. We’ve completed the family and Zen 3 is doing really well, we’re very pleased about it and you’ll hear more about it in 2020.

Let me clear: you will see Zen 3 in 2020.”

AMD Will Livestream CEO Lisa Su's Computex 2019 Keynote

What Do We Think?

It was a matter of speculation as to whether AMD was going to release their 4th-generation Ryzen processors this year or if they were planning to increase the gap between launches. If you’re not aware, since 2017 AMD has now released its latest Ryzen processors on an annual basis.

With this confirmation, however, one thing is clear. AMD Ryzen 4th-gen is coming and we can’t wait!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!

