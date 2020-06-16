AMD Confirms Launch of Ryzen 3000XT Processors

AMD has today announced three new additions to the 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen desktop processor family – the AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT, AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT and AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT processors. Introducing XT branding for the first time to the Ryzen family of processors, the new AMD Ryzen 3000XT desktop processors are purpose-built to maximize performance under any workload. Expanding on the award-winning 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen processor family, 3000XT series desktop processors are optimized with higher boost frequencies to deliver elite-level performance that dominates gaming and content creation.

AMD Ryzen 3000XT Processors

Coinciding with the official launch of the new B550 motherboard platform (of which you can check out our numerous reviews via the link here) the AMD Ryzen 3000XT platform is looking to provide a solid performance boost to the existing range while building on the excellent quality and reputation the series has gained since it’s launch in 2017.

“At AMD, we are committed to listening closely to our customers and the enthusiast community to deliver leadership products. With AMD Ryzen 3000XT processors, we’re making additional optimizations to the 7nm manufacturing process to deliver industry leading single-thread performance and more choice and flexibility for enthusiasts.”

Cooling

The AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT retail box processor include a Wraith Spire cooler. The AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT, AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT and Ryzen 5 3600XT processors feature tailored specifications engineered for enthusiasts who regularly choose aftermarket cooling for the highest possible performance.

As a result, AMD is recommending the use of an AIO solution with a minimum 280mm radiator or equivalent air cooling to experience these products at their best. A list of AMD recommended coolers can be found on AMD.com to ensure enthusiasts can maximize the potential from the entire 3000XT series of desktop processors.

When Will They Be Available?

AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT, AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT and AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT processors are expected to be available from top retailers and etailers worldwide starting July 7, 2020. AMD A520 motherboards are expected to be available at leading retailers and etailers starting in August 2020 from board partners including ASRock, ASUS, Biostar, Colorful, GIGABYTE, and MSI.

If you do, therefore, want to learn more about them, you can visit the official AMD CPU website via the link here!