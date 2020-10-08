AMD Reveals Ryzen Zen 3 5000 CPUs – TLDW Highlights!

Following an announcement last month, AMD confirmed that they would be formally launching their new Ryzen Zen 3 CPU architecture on October 8th and, just in case you haven’t been paying attention, that happens to be today! – Yes, the event has come and gone, but don’t worry if you missed it, we’re here to give you all the key highlights from the show!

We might as well get this out of the way early though. Yes, AMD has confirmed the official and formal launch of its brand new Ryzen 5000 Zen 3 processors!

Where Gaming Begins – AMD Steam Highlights!

We should note that we will not list all the big announcements below in order of importance. Consider this a handy TLDR/TLDW highlight recap bringing you all of the biggest announcements made:

AMD confirms Ryzen 5000 Zen 3 processors

Its desktop CPU releases have been confirmed for November 5th, 2020

32MB of L3 Cache memory confirmed with much lower latency speeds – This should significantly boost gaming performance compared to Zen 2 designs

Zen 3 will be 2.8x more power-efficient than the flagship Intel Core i9-10900k

Zen 4 ‘5nm’ has been confirmed as currently ‘well’ into development

On average, AMD claims that the ‘generational’ leap from the prior Ryzen 3000 series will results in a circa 26% performance boost at 1080p

Single-core performance has definitively been improved over the Ryzen 3000 series

AMD Ryzen 9 5950X has set a new Cinebench record!

AMD Ryzen 9 5900X

Representing something of the ‘flagship’ announcement, AMD went into a lot of details surrounding the upcoming Ryzen 9 5900X.

Specifications

AMD Ryzen 9 5900X – 12 core/24 thread – Boost clock up to 4.8GHz (105w)

In direct comparison to the 3900XT, AMD claims their new flagship processor offers around 28% better performance in gaming, and more so, have indicated that it’s faster/better than the best Intel has to offer.

To clarify how the Ryzen 9 5900X will compare against the Intel Core i9-10900K in gaming, AMD has provided several benchmarking results that clearly show, at least in theory, that the Team Red CPU is notably faster. Albeit, seemingly not by a massively huge margin.

Put simply, AMD believes that this processor is the best gaming processor in the world and, if these results are proven accurate, they’re very firmly hitting the ball back into Intel’s court!

CPU Specifications & Prices

AMD Ryzen 9 5950X

16-core / 32-thread

Up to 4.9GHz Boost Clock speed

72MB Cache

105w TDP

$799

AMD Ryzen 9 5900X

12-core / 24-thread

3.7/4.7 Base/Boost Clock speed

70MB Cache

105w TDP

$549

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X

8-core / 16-thread

3.8/4.7 Base/Boost Clock speed

36MB Cache

105w TDP

$449

AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

6-core / 12-thread

3.7/4.6 Base/Boost Clock speed

35MB Cache

65w TDP

$299

ALL CONFIRMED FOR WORLDWIDE RELEASE ON NOVEMBER 5TH, 2020

AMD Radeon 6000 Big Navi Graphics Cards

In closing off the livestream event, AMD confirmed that the upcoming launch of their new Radeon 6000 ‘Big Navi’ graphics cards will be made on October 28th. That doesn’t mean to say, however, that Dr. Lisa Su wasn’t willing to give us a teaser.

While no specifications were given (yet) AMD was willing to release a teaser video showing Borderlands 3 running on both a Zen 3 processor and an undisclosed Radeon 6000 graphics card. – In 4K and maximum settings, however, AMD did allude to the following performance figures:

Borderlands 3 – 61 FPS

Call of Duty Modern Warfare – 88 FPS

Gears of War 3 – 73 FPS

What Do We Think?

While there is clearly a lot of digest here, our initial thoughts can be broken down into three brief conclusions:

AMD Ryzen Zen 3 CPUs will be really good at single-core/gaming performance

Compared to prior releases, Ryzen 5000 processors appear to be around $50-$80 more expensive than Ryzen 3000

The Radeon 6000 GPUs have the apparent potential to give Nvidia some food for thought!

For the moment, however, it’s all looking excellent in terms of the Ryzen 5000 series and, all going well, this positivity will be followed up later this month with the launch of the Radeon 6000 graphics cards. – If you want to watch the stream for yourself (albeit, we have cut out a lot of the bloat for you here), you can check out the video below.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!