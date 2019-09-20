AMD Confirms the Threadripper 3rd-Generation Release Date

The release of the 3rd-generation AMD Ryzen processors earlier this year has proven to be a huge hit with consumers with many people either switching to Team Red for the first time or, at the very least, for the first time in a long time.

There is, however, one (not so small) exception left to the range. Namely, the 3rd-generation Threadripper CPUs. To date, AMD has largely kept us guessing as to when they will be released. Following a post on their official Twitter account though, we now have a (rough) confirmed release date for them!

November 2019 pic.twitter.com/Ms9MSDqyfd — AMD Ryzen (@AMDRyzen) 20 September 2019

AMD 3rd-Generation Threadripper Processors

Yep, in just two short words AMD has confirmed that they are set to officially launch their 3rd-generation Threadripper CPUs this November. In fairness, this was about the date that most people were expecting, but at least AMD has given us the courtesy of putting an end to the guesswork. Well, with the exception of the exact date anyway!

How Good Will They Be?

It’s pretty clear following the release of the 2nd-gen models that AMD was (and is still) giving Intel a solid run for their money in terms of the HEDT and server-based market. Many companies have already declared their switch to Team Red. As such, this 3rd-generation release will surely only increase that number even further. Particularly since this will be the first Threadripper range to make the transition to AMD’s 7nm design.

How good will they be, though? Well, while we don’t exactly know at this precise moment, a very thorough and technical answer would suggest… really, really, good! – We will, of course, let you know as soon as they arrive at our eTeknix office!

What do you think? Are you looking forward to the new Threadripper range? – Let us know in the comments!