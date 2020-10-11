AMD Confirms Zen 3 Support for 500-Series Motherboards

Following the recent launch of the AMD Ryzen 5000 Zen 3 processors, there’s a good chance that (pending the release of some reliable benchmarks) many of you may be considering making the upgrade and, as such, possibly contemplating where the land will lie in regards to existing motherboard compatibility.

Well, for those of you who own AMD 500-series boards, it seems that with the simple update of your BIOS, many of you will be pretty much well covered to make the move to Zen 3.

AMD Ryzen 5000 Zen 3 Motherboard Compatibility

In a report via Videocardz, AMD has confirmed Ryzen 5000 Zen 3 compatibility with a number of major motherboard manufacturers’ B550, X570, and even A520 motherboards. Put simply, if you own any of these motherboards (that are specifically listed below), then a BIOS update (available now in many instances) should automatically have you set for the upgrade.

What About 400-Series Motherboards?

In making the announcement, AMD has confirmed that Zen 3 support will be brought to 400-series motherboards, albeit it will not arrive until January 2021. We should note though that they have been somewhat vague in this regard suggesting that it may not be possible on all designs. As above though, with the vast majority of 500-series motherboards offering Zen 3 compatibility right now, and apparently a decent chunk of the 400-series also seemingly on the cards, making the upgrade may not, as many potentially feared, require a new motherboard to get the best out of it.

