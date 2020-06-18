AMD Confirms ‘Zen 3’ Will Launch This Year

Earlier this week, sources reportedly close to AMD suggested that the ‘Zen 3’ Ryzen 4000 desktop CPU launch would be pushed back into 2021. In fairness, while we were not entirely sold on the idea, there were aspects of it that did make some sense. Largely due to the recent launch of the ‘XT’ refresh of the 3000 series processors.

In a report via TechPowerUp, however, AMD has responded to the rumors by categorically stating that they are still entirely on track to launch their new Ryzen 4000 processors before the end of this year!

AMD ‘Zen 3’ Confirmed for 2020 Launch

Coming in direct response to the building rumors, AMD has made their response pretty short and sweet – “the rumor on Zen 3 delay is inaccurate.” – Well, that clears that up… or does it?

You see, in something we occasionally have to explain to members of our community, there is a significant difference between a launch date and a release date. For example, AMD has officially launched the Ryzen 3000XT processor range, but they’re not due to release until July 7th. As such, while a 2020 ‘launch’ may be confirmed, AMD has not gone as far as to guarantee that they will be released this year. It has already led to a number of tongue in cheek comments suggesting that the launch date will be December 31st.

What Do We Think?

As far as we’re concerned, the AMD Ryzen 4000 ‘Zen 3’ desktop processors will likely be launched in August/September with a release date of around September/October. We’re basing that off what we know so far (largely directly from AMD) and, quite frankly, the consistent history shown in the previous generations of Ryzen processors.

Oh, and just in case you were wondering, AMD has also quietly squashed the rumor that the processors would be moving to a 5nm platform. What a bunch of party poopers!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!