AMD CPUs Dominate Intel in the Amazon Black Friday Sales

Despite Black Friday being officially dated today, that didn’t stop most of the major online retailers launching their sales earlier this week. And, as you might expect, there has been more than a little shopping frenzy going on. Myself included!

In terms of tech deals, Amazon was certainly not left wanting and when the sales launched we noted that there were some pretty amazing deals to be had on AMD Ryzen processors. In a report via TechPowerUp, however, it seems that consumers are really loving the deals as AMD processors fill up the top 5 sales slots in the Amazon CPU sales market.

AMD Dominates Intel in Amazon Black Friday

In the report, the various deals offered on the AMD Ryzen processors are currently holding the top 5 ‘bestseller’ spots in the UK, America, and Germany. Three (I think you would agree) of the biggest markets in the Western world.

The closest Intel comes is taking the 6th spot with their (admittedly very decent) i5-9600K processor. It doesn’t take a marketing genius, however, to see that AMD is doing exceptionally well. At least in the realms of Amazon consumers.

What Do We Think?

We can’t honestly say that we’re surprised to see AMD doing so well in the Amazon Black Friday sales. As above, we noted when the sales launched that the deals on offer were pretty amazing.

You can, incidentally, check out our best picks of the Amazon Black Friday technology deals (including processors)

The fact that they are holding the top 5 ‘bestseller’ spots, however, clearly indicates just how much consumers (quite rightly) love this range! Quite frankly, Intel should be worried!

