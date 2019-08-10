AMD Dismiss ‘End-of-Life’ 5700 & XT Rumours

There has certainly been a lot of talk recently surrounding the AMD Radeon 5700 (and XT) graphics cards. Most of which, we will admit, revolving around the upcoming release of custom AIB partner designs which are set to release imminently. At this point, even we want it just to happen so we can find out just how good (or bad) they really are!

It seems, however, that last week some rumours began to emerge suggesting that AMD had already killed off production of both their reference 5700 and XT graphics card models. This, after less than a month on the market.

To be honest, we didn’t believe it at the time and, as such didn’t even bother passing it onto you. Yes, hot news is good, but sometimes it veers way too much into the realms of doubt for us and it seems, on this occasion, it was with good reason too. In a report via PCWorld, AMD has officially confirmed that they have 100% not stopped production of their 5700 graphics cards.

AMD Confirms the 5700 (XT) has Not been Placed in ‘End of Life’

So, where did this rumour first gain traction? Well, it seems that somebody somewhere either got a bit lazy and decided to come up with a punchy headline or put 2 and 2 together and came up with 5. You can make your own mind up!

While AMD has confirmed that they will likely cease production of their own reference models (sold directly by them), what they are doing at this point is simply supplying the various manufacturers with the parts for them to make their own models instead. This is an entirely standard process and, as mentioned earlier, with the upcoming release of custom AIB models, 100% normal.

Why Did These Rumours Gain Traction?

It probably boils down to two factors. Firstly, part of it was just those looking to stir the pot. You know, with the fact that the graphics card didn’t compete with Nvidia’s highest-end releases. There was, however, a little history to give this some credence.

For example, despite only being on the market for 5 months, AMD did kill off the Radeon VII production only a couple of months ago.

The short version is though that if you have heard these rumours, put simply, they’re not true. The AMD 5700 and XT is set to be around for a little while yet!

What do you think? Did you hear these rumours? What did you think about them at the time? – Let us know in the comments!