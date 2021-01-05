AMD Draws Level with Intel in Desktop CPU Market Share

If you’d have said to someone around 5 years ago that by 2021 AMD would have a near 50/50 desktop CPU market share split with Intel, a lot of people would’ve laughed at you. And, it should be noted, with good reason. Given that AMD had ownership figures of around 23.4% at the time (back in 2015/2016), it represented the lowest point the company had ever seen and, quite frankly, most would’ve considered a miracle necessary to get AMD even close to being back on top again.

Well, thanks to the release of Ryzen back in 2017, AMD found that miracle and with it consistently offering excellent performance figures, comparative pricing, and a general feeling of consumer positivity towards the brand, following the latest figures released from PassMark, AMD has now very nearly hit a 50/50 split with Intel in the desktop CPU market!

AMD Hits Near 50/50 CPU Split with Intel!

Following the latest market share figures released, we, unfortunately, are left with the near mind-blowing headline that while AMD has come close to beating Intel, they’ve just fallen a fraction short. Put simply though, with AMD on 49.9% and Intel on 50.1%, make no bones about it, for all intents and purposes this is a total split right down the middle!

With AMD not seeing market share figures like this since 2006, if you had any doubt that Ryzen was an amazingly popular platform with consumers, then this should finally dispel all those thoughts!

Can AMD Beat Intel?

Although the recent figures have undoubtedly been boosted by the launch of the Ryzen 5000 platform back in late 2020, I am left with absolutely no doubt that by the next update to these figures, AMD will finally have a desktop CPU market dominance over Intel. Why? Well, yes, Intel’s Rocket Lake-S platform is likely to be announced within the next couple of weeks, but given that it is not expected to launch until late March, this still gives AMD plenty of time to win over a few more consumers to their side. And at this point, we’re probably talking about only a few thousand people rather than the millions required just 4 years ago.

As above, 5 years ago you would not have thought this possible, but by jingo does it look almost nailed on to happen now!

