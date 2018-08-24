AMD Drops 1st Gen Threadripper CPU Prices Even Further

More Affordable Than Ever

Now that the 2nd generation AMD Ryzen Threadripper processors are out, AMD is lowering the first-generation Threadripper processor prices even further. Keep in mind that AMD already introduced massive price cuts to their 1st generation HEDT CPUs two months ago.

Now the price is more affordable than ever before to get into AMD’s high-end platform. Especially considering the X399 chipset motherboards are backwards and forwards compatible with Threadipper CPUs. This provides a significant value should users decide to upgrade CPUs later on.

How Much Are First Generation AMD Ryzen Threadripper CPUs Today?

Upon launch in August 2017, the first generation Ryzen Threadripper processors had the following MSRP:

1900X 8C/16T 3.8GHz = $549 USD

1920X 12C/24T 3.5GHz = $799 USD

1950X 16C/32T 3.4GHz = $999 USD

Prior to the 2nd Gen Launch two months ago, these dropped to the following. (Prices are via NewEgg.com and Amazon.com):

1900X 8C/16T 3.8GHz = $449 (NewEgg), $438 (Amazon)

1920X 12C/24T 3.5GHz = $694 (NewEgg), $620 (Amazon)

1950X 16C/32T 3.4GHz = $749

Now these processors show the following prices.

1900X 8C/16T 3.8GHz = $319 (NewEgg), $310 (Amazon)

1920X 12C/24T 3.5GHz = $549 (NewEgg), $449 (Amazon)

1950X 16C/32T 3.4GHz = $719 USD (NewEgg), $720 (Amazon)

In the UK, the prices are also visible now in many retail stores. Two months ago the 1900X dropped down to £349.99, with the 1920X dropping to £531.66, and the 1950X dropping to £665.99. Now the new prices