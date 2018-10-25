AMD Ends 32-Bit Radeon Driver Support

I think it’s fairly safe to say that the days of 32-bit systems are numbered. In fairness, they have been for a while. With a number of limitations offered in the 32-bit architecture (most notably the maximum RAM capacity) the vast majority of systems these days are running on 64-bit operating systems.

If you are, however, one of the few still using the older 32-bit style, AMD has driven another nail into the coffin that will give you even more reason to make the switch. Well, if you own one of their graphics cards at least.

In a report via Videocardz, AMD has confirmed that it will be ending 32-bit support drivers for their Radeon GPU range.

What Does This Mean?

The good news is that your card will still work. The bad news, however, is that from this point on, anyone with a 32-bit system will no longer have access to the latest driver updates. In the short term, this should pose too much difficulty. If you do, however, have long-term gaming plans in mind, the matter will sooner or later become rather pressing.

When Does Support End?

Well, technically it already has. AMD has just released a fresh update to their GPU drivers, but in terms of 32-bit users, this will represent the last one. From this point on, no 32-bit specific drivers will be created. As above, it’s unlikely that the vast majority of people (at least gamers) are not already on a 64-bit system. As such, I would expect very few people to be affected by this.

Regardless though, it does signify another end to the once highly prolific architecture.

