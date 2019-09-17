AMD EPYC Rome Processor Performs Real-Time 8K Encoding

While the AMD EPYC processor might be a product largely appertaining to the HEDT level of consumers, it is still absolutely undeniable that in terms of raw power, they are some of the best CPUs out there.

Just how good are they, though? Well, in a report via TechSpot, a single AMD EPYC 7742 processor has just been recorded as producing 8K HEVC encoding in real-time.

AMD EPYC Processor

With it being touted as the “the world’s fastest x86 processors”, the 7742 is the flagship model of AMD’s latest range featuring 7nm technology. By achieving real-time 8K HEVC encoding, however, this is the first time that such a feat has been achieved by any CPU.

With 64 cores/128 threads, it has a base frequency of 2.25 GHz and a boost clock speed of 3.40 GHz. Before you go rushing out to buy one, however, it costs around $6,950.

Speaking of the processor, AMD has said:

“For real-time live streaming services and cloud gaming platforms that require high resolution and high frame rates, this performance envelope has obvious advantages to help lower operating costs and raise margins. Shorter wall-clock times can allow more titles to be encoded in the same period of time, and up to full adaptive bitrate (ABR) ladders to be created on a single machine.”

What Does This Mean?

Well, in terms of home consumers, it means that live-streaming in 8K quality can take a significant step forward. Admittedly, most providers are still in the middle of even a 4K transition. Even then, most home users are still (at best) only just making the step-up to HD (1080p) quality.

From small acorns do large oaks grow, however, and AMD has proven (at the very least) that their EPYC processors have a role to play here!

What do you think? Does this bring 8K live-broadcasting a step closer? – Let us know in the comments!