AMD Explains New 2nd Gen Ryzen Features in Video

AMD 2nd Gen Ryzen Features Explained

AMD‘s Robert Hallock took to YouTube on Tuesday to explain the performance advantage by going with 2nd Gen Ryzen CPUs. On first glance, these new processors show faster speeds and better efficiency. Which is not surprising given the new Zen+ architecture and 12LP process. However, some advantages of the new platform may not be obvious for many.

As technical marketing manager, Mr. Hallock explains clearly using a whiteboard what is possible with the new chipset and 2nd gen Ryzen CPU combo. Topics discussed, include Extended Frequency Range 2 (XFR2) amd Precision Boost 2. The video itself is under 5 minutes long.

How Well Do These 2nd Gen Ryzen Processors Perform?

