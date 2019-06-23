AMD Flagship EPYC Rome 7742 CPU Specification & Price Leak

AMD EPYC 7742

While we might all be more than a little curious (dare I say, excited?) over the upcoming release of the next-generation Ryzen processors, it shouldn’t be forgotten that AMD’s amazingly powerful EPYC range is also set to see some new releases in the very near future.

It should be noted, if you’re not aware of EPYC, that we’re not talking about a basic desktop processor here. AMD EPYC processors are specifically designed to be monster workhorses. Think servers rather than desktops. In a report via WCCFTech, however, the formal specifications and prices for their upcoming flagship ‘7742’ model have leaked online and they look more than a little impressive!

What Do We Know?

In terms of the details, the easiest way would probably be to list them since there’s a lot going on with this new processor.

It will be the first EPYC processor to feature AMD 7nm ZEN 2 architecture

It has been designed for the LGA 4094 socket

The 7742 will have a 64 core / 128 thread design

Maximum 3.4 GHz clock speed.

225W TDP

256 MB cache

128 PCIe Gen 4 lanes (possibly more!)

All in all, this is a very impressive specification and certainly represents a significant ‘leg-up’ on the prior EPYC models.

How Much Will It Cost?

Taking a lot of tax and other factors into consideration, it seems entirely likely that the AMD EPYC 7742 will release for a sub-$10,000 price. That, for such a huge level of performance, is something of a bargain.

Lest we forget, similar Intel processors, which are also due for release in the near future, are expected to possibly cost at least three times as much. Given that there is already a significant trend towards AMD being utilised in servers, if the price is a factor, then this trend is surely set to continue further!

What do you think? Impressed with the specification? – Let us know in the comments!