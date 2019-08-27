AMD Has Highest CPU Market Share For Over 10 Years

With the release of AMD Ryzen back in 2017, Team Red has (slowly but surely) really started to rebuild its reputation with consumers. With them presenting both a solid and cost-effective processor solution, many have chosen to go down the red road for their next system build and, quite frankly, it’s entirely understandable.

As such, over the last two years, AMD has been making small inroads into the huge market share dominance that Intel has had since 2006. In the latest figures from CPUBenchmark, however, AMD has seen a huge spike since the release of the 3rd-generation Ryzen processors and now holds its highest market share figure for over 10 years.

AMD Sees Huge Market Share Spike

At the time of writing, AMD is currently enjoying a 31.9% market share with their processors. While this is, admittedly, still a long way behind Intel, they have seen a huge spike in the few months and, in addition, it represents the highest figure since Q3 2007.

While it is still entirely open to change if this trend continues then AMD may hit the nose bleed heights of 35-40% by the end of the year. A figure not seen for nearly 14 years!

What Do We Think?

Based on price and performance, it’s hard not to make the argument for AMD at the moment. Particularly their 3rd-generation Ryzen processors which are truly capable of competing with Intel’s best and at a much more attractive price point.

If I was looking to build a new system right now, I’d go AMD and I think people who feel the same way are only going to bump that market share up more.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!