AMD Has Huge 68.6% Japanese CPU Market Share Over Intel

/ 3 hours ago
Since the release of the AMD 3rd-gen Ryzen 3000 processors, we have seen (practically worldwide) Team Red expand their market share percentages into figures not seen for well over 10 years. It seems, however, that Asia is proving to be one of the most popular platforms for the new processors.

Earlier this month we reported how various countries in the region had seen huge spikes in Ryzen ownership. Particularly Japan which, at the start of this month, showed a near 50/50 split with Intel.

In a report via PCWatchJapan, however, fresh figures taken from various retailers in Japan are now claiming that the AMD market share has increased to a colossal 68.6%!

AMD Now Sells More CPUs Than Intel in Japan

AMD Sees Huge Market Share Spike in Japan

Based on figures released last month (see the chart below) it seems that the AMD Ryzen 3000 platform is being received hugely well in Japan. For the market share to tip over 25% into AMD’s favour, however, was entirely unexpected!

This is especially so considering that (with the exception of Germany) ‘Western’ market share figures are generally a more conservative 25-35%

Sales figures from June 2019.

AMD is on the March!

Now, of course, AMD is still struggling to get anything close to a decent laptop market share with figures (throughout the world) showing only a circa 5% market share. In desktop terms, however, this will all be excellent reading for Team Red and their fans!

What do you think? Have you purchased an AMD Ryzen 3000 processor? If so, which model did you choose? – Let us know in the comments!

