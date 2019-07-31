AMD Hints that a ‘High-End’ 7nm GPU is On the Way!

With the release of the AMD Radeon 5700 (and XT) graphics cards, Team Red showed that their new 7nm technology was capable of at least competing with the mid to upper-mid tier of Nvidia 20XX GPUs. In terms of the top dog status, however, it’s pretty clear (particularly since the release of the ‘Super’ varients) that Nvidia is still dominant.

In a report via DSOGaming, however, AMD CEO Dr Lisa Su has hinted that some new ‘high-end’ 7nm graphics cards may be on the way very shortly!

AMD Hints at ‘High-End’ 7nm Graphics Card Release

It’s already been made pretty clear that the release of the 5700 cards was just the first in a planned range. With the recent termination of the Radeon VII, however, this may start to make a little more sense.

“I would say they are coming. You should expect that our execution on those are on track and we have a rich 7nm portfolio beyond the products that we have currently announced in the upcoming quarters.” – Dr Lisa Su, AMD.

Has AMD effectively killed off their prior 7nm ‘high-end’ card to clear the way for another one? It doesn’t just seem probable, at this point it seems likely!

What Do We Think?

Like it or not, the AMD Radeon 5700 XT doesn’t come close to the performance of the Nvidia 2080. In fact, you could argue that it fell just short of the standard the Nvidia 2070 (it’s deemed competitor) set. A card which, since the release of the ‘Super’, has widened that margin further.

It would genuinely be nice to see AMD release something that came close to the Nvidia’s top graphics cards. While the Radeon VII came close, there were just a few too many drawbacks. Namely the fans and noise.

If they can, however, manage to get something out the door before the end of the year, something that genuinely pushed Nvidia’s top-end products, then it would only be good news for us humble consumers!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!