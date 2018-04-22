AMD Introduces the Ryzen 3 2200GE and Ryzen 5 2400GE

Two new 35W APUs from AMD

AMD has launched two new additions to their Ryzen APU family: The Ryzen 3 2200GE and Ryzen 5 2400GE. Both have a 35W TDP and are compatible with AM4 socket motherboards. These Ryzen processors have of course, built-in Radeon Vega graphics. The Ryzen 3 2200GE sporting a 1100MHz Vega 8 GPU, while the Ryzen 5 2400GE has a 1250Mhz Vega 11 GPU.

In terms of the CPU configuration, the 2200GE is a 4C/4T processor with a 3.2GHz base clock. It is capable of boosting up to 3.6GHz and has a 384KB L1, with a 2MB L2 and 4MB L3 total cache. The 2400GE on the other hand is a 4C/8T processor with a similar 3.2GHz base clock. Although it boosts a bit higher at 3.8GHz and also has the same cache configuration.

The initial Ryzen APUs released two months ago in comparison have a 65W TDP. The Ryzen 5 2400G for example matches the same core/thread configuration with the same GPU. However, its base clock as well as its boost clock is higher at 3.6GHz and 3.9GHz.

These processors will also come with a Wraith Stealth CPU cooler out of the box. These have a pre-applied thermal compound so they are readily available for installation out of the box.

How Much is the Ryzen 3 2200GE and Ryzen 5 2400GE?

The official pricing information is not available yet, but you can expect these to be priced lower than their 65W counter part. Shortly after launch, many of those 65W APUs have actually seen a price drop. The Ryzen 5 2400G for example, debuted at £149, but can be spotted for under ~£120 via NewEgg UK.