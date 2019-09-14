AMD is ‘Considering’ Adding RIS to Vega Graphics Cards

While AMD has rolled out limited RIS (Radeon Image Sharpening technology) technology to some of their older Polaris architecture graphics cards, there has been something of a pretty substantial omission. Namely, that those using the VEGA platform (such as the VEGA 56, 64 and Radeon VII) were passed over.

While these graphics cards did not exactly sell in phenomenal numbers, it would still be more than frustrating for any of their owners to see (or at least perceive) that AMD placed a higher priority on the 4XX (and 5XX) series getting it rather than them.

In a report via PCGamesN, however, AMD has spoken saying that they are willing to consider adding RIS support to VEGA cards but only if there is an apparent demand for it.

AMD Hint at VEGA Getting RIS Support

While RIS is a nice feature to have, the support added to the older cards is an ‘opt-in’ service. In other words, users of the supported 4XX and 5XX cards do have to dig into their Adrenaline application to find and activate it. As such, sadly the number of people actually using it on these cards is quite minimal.

AMD has, however, said that if it is popular enough, and Vega owners seemingly make enough noise in demanding it, they will look to bring it to the platform.

“AMD will gauge end user reception and demand for Radeon Image Sharpening. And will consider adding support for additional Radeon RX graphics cards in the future.”

Will it happen though? Well, frankly we have our doubts. It’s certainly possible and surely not too much work for AMD to do this. The question is, however, do that many people really want this? Particularly from the relatively small pool of Vega owners?

Yes, it is frustrating and had the cards sold better it probably would already be there. It does, however, again feel that AMD really is trying to sever all ties to this architecture. Even, frustratingly, in favour of the seemingly ancient Polaris.

What do you think? Do you own a Vega graphics card? Would you like to see RIS support added? – Let us know in the comments!