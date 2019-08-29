AMD is Preparing Three New Threadripper Chipsets

With the release of the AMD 3rd-generation Ryzen processors (nearly) concluded, there is still one small matter outstanding. Namely, their Threadripper processors. There has, of course, already been a lot of speculation as to their performance and many expect them to cement further their prime position in the HEDT and server-based market. An area in which Intel is really struggling.

In a report via TechPowerUp, however, images released seem to confirm that AMD is working on at least 3 separate chipsets for their upcoming Threadripper processors.

AMD 3rd-Generation Threadripper Processors

The main working theory on the processors is that they will feature a 64-core/128-thread design. It is, however, believed that the three separate chipsets may be specifically designed to target market areas. For example, a model designed for the server-level consumer, one for the ‘working-system’ user and a third for the gaming enthusiast.

Even so, however, with three chipsets quoted (TRX40, TRX80, and WRX80) I must admit that even we were not entirely expecting this.

ASUS Confirms Motherboards

In a separate report via Videocardz, ASUS has been one of the first manufacturers to confirm that they are currently working on at least two motherboards designed to work with the chipset designs.

ASUS PRIME TRX40-PRO

ASUS ROG STRIX TRX40-E GAMING

This has led some to believe that there may only be 2 Threadripper chipsets in production. With AMD set to formally confirm them within the next month, with a likely November release, we will not have long to wait to find out for sure! One thing, however, is pretty clear. Based on their history, this is going to be good!

What do you think? Are you interested in the new Threadripper processors? How do you think they’ll stack up to Intel? – Let us know int he comments!