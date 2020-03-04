AMD is Preparing to Launch a New RX 590 GME Variant

When AMD launched the RX 590 in late 2018, it was (if we’re being honest) something of a mild disappointment. While it was definitely an improvement over the 580, it still didn’t quite pack the punch necessary to compete with Nvidia’s cards that released around the same time. It felt like AMD had thrown a light jab in response to a heavy overhand right from Nvidia.

As such, many considered it to be something of a pointless graphics card. Yes, it was better, but certainly not by a large enough margin to turn any heads. Well, in a report via Videocardz, it seems that AMD is set to (yet again) give their ageing Polaris horse another whipping. This time, with the launch of a new GME variant.

AMD RX 590 GME

So… Questions questions! Starting with the most obvious, what does GME stand for? – Well, we have no idea. How good is it going to be? Well, if the specifications presented are any indication, this is (perhaps surprisingly) looking to be a slightly weaker version than the standard 590.

So, what’s the point I hear you ask? Well, appearing via a Chinese retailer, it is entirely possible that this graphics card may only be released (officially) in that country. We have seen it happen before.

What Do We Think?

It is surprising to see AMD so willing to continue releasing cards until their Polaris architecture. I mean, just at the point that we think they’re probably done, something new comes along. There will, however, always be demand for inexpensive graphics solutions and, like it or not, the AMD 5XX range is certainly (still) one of the best options for gaming on a tight budget.

If you want our opinion though, this isn’t going to be a widespread mainstream release. So, while the prospect of this GPU thrilling you might seem rather minimal, the chances are you’ll never have the opportunity to buy one anyway.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!